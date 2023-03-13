Expand / Collapse search
Georgia
Published

2 road construction workers in Atlanta struck, injured by oncoming car

The suspect ran away on foot after striking the construction workers in GA

Associated Press
Two road construction workers were hit by a car and seriously injured in suburban Atlanta early Sunday.

Police tell local news outlets that the men had gotten out of their vehicle under an overpass in Marietta to set up an electronic sign with an arrow showing a lane was closed.

A gray 2019 Volkswagen Jetta hit the message board and the workers, police said.

Construction workers Jimmy Varraza, 38, and Oscar Aguilar, 28, sustained injuries after a car struck the two on Sunday.

The driver stopped, but then ran away on foot before emergency workers arrived.

Police are looking for the driver, who hasn't been identified.

Both men, identified as Jimmy Varraza, 38, and Oscar Aguilar, 28, were hospitalized with injuries.