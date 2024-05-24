8 injured in airboat crash in central Florida, deputies say

Eight people were injured Friday morning when an airboat hit a sandbar in central Florida, officials said.

The crash occurred in a canal near Partin Triangle Park in Kissimmee, according to Osceola County Fire Rescue. The boat had 11 occupants, and eight were transported to local hospitals. Fire officials said there were no trauma alerts.

Everyone on board had life-saving devices, according to the sheriff's office. They called 911 and said they needed help getting their boat off a sandbar, deputies said.

The U.S. Coast Guard is investigating the crash because it involved a commercial airboat.