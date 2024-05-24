Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Florida

8 injured in airboat crash in central Florida, deputies say

The crash is being investigated by the U.S. Coast Guard

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 24 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 24

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Eight people were injured Friday morning when an airboat hit a sandbar in central Florida, officials said.

FLORIDA MIDDLE SCHOOL SHOOTING DURING AWARDS CEREMONY LEAVES 1 DEAD; POLICE SAY

The crash occurred in a canal near Partin Triangle Park in Kissimmee, according to Osceola County Fire Rescue. The boat had 11 occupants, and eight were transported to local hospitals. Fire officials said there were no trauma alerts.

Florida Fox News graphic

Florida officials said 8 people were injured Friday morning when an airboat hit a sandbar. (Fox News)

Everyone on board had life-saving devices, according to the sheriff's office. They called 911 and said they needed help getting their boat off a sandbar, deputies said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The U.S. Coast Guard is investigating the crash because it involved a commercial airboat.