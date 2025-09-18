Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Pennsylvania

Three fallen Pennsylvania police officers identified as new details about 'ambush' released

Officials say 4 Northern York County police officers, 1 York County Sheriff's Office deputy shot

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch , Greg Norman Fox News
Published | Updated
close
3 officers dead, 2 injured in shooting, Pennsylvania authorities say Video

3 officers dead, 2 injured in shooting, Pennsylvania authorities say

Pennsylvania State Police and Gov. Josh Shapiro give an update on an officer-involved shooting.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Officials on Thursday identified the three police officers that were killed when they were ambushed while responding to a domestic call Wednesday in York County, Pennsylvania.

The fallen included Northern York County Regional Police Department's Sgt. Cody Becker, Detective Mark Baker and Detective Isaiah Emenheiser, according to York County District Attorney Tim Barker.

Another Northern York County Regional Police detective and a York County Sheriff's Office deputy were critically wounded, but remain stable at the hospital, Barker said.

The suspected gunman, identified as Matthew James Ruth, 24, was killed by police, officials said. He did not have any prior criminal convictions.

5 POLICE OFFICERS SHOT, 3 DEAD IN PENNSYLVANIA, FBI INVESTIGATING 

Police officers near Pennsylvania shooting scene

First responders work the scene after five officers were shot on Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025, in North Codorus, Pa.  (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Barker said that the investigation began on Tuesday night, when Ruth’s ex-girlfriend’s mother reported seeing him on her property in camouflage, peering into the home with binoculars. Trail camera footage showed Ruth armed with an AR-15-style rifle, and his truck was left nearby. 

The ex-girlfriend also told police her pickup truck was set on fire in August, but she was not sure if Ruth was to blame, so she requested they not investigate.

Detectives returned to the empty home just after 2 p.m. Wednesday, and as they walked through the unlocked front door, the suspect launched an ambush, firing multiple suppressed rounds, according to Barker. Ruth was later killed in a final shootout near the road.

Inside the house, investigators later discovered shell casings from the initial ambush and, in the basement, the body of the ex-girlfriend’s mother's black Labrador, which the suspect had shot and killed.

Memorial for police officers shot in Pennsylvania

Police officers ride during a procession Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025, in Spring Grove, Pa., after multiple police officers were shot and killed.  (AP/Matt Slocum)

Authorities are continuing to investigate the motive, but Barker emphasized the root of the tragedy was domestic violence.

"All actions by law enforcement were justified. They weren't only justified, they were necessary," Barker said. "We are so thankful and appreciative to them, and especially our northern York County Regional detective who fired the last shot and who rendered aid. I can't imagine the strength and the fortitude that it takes to immediately, after having seen and been engaged in that … immediately thinking of rendering critical aid."

MULTIPLE OFFICERS INVOLVED IN PENNSYLVANIA SHOOTING AS GOVERNOR RUSHES TO YORK COUNTY SCENE 

"He saved many lives that day," he added. "If the actor was not eliminated, and his threat and murderous rampage eliminated, who knows where this would have stopped."

Prior to the shooting, Ruth was charged with stalking, trespassing, loitering and prowling at night in relation to the investigation, court documents show. 

The FBI, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), and the Pennsylvania State Police are assisting local authorities. Attorney General Pam Bondi offered the full support of the federal government. 

Shooting in York County, Pennsylvania

A police officer is loaded into a Medevac helicopter after a shooting incident in York County, Pennsylvania's North Codorus Township, on Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025.   (Harrison Jones/USA Today Network via Reuters)

The shooting, which took place about 115 miles west of Philadelphia in North Codorus Township, came just a few months after another York County officer was killed in the line of duty. 

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said during a news conference Wednesday he is continuing to pray for everyone involved. 

"This is an absolutely tragic and devastating day for your county and for the entire Commonwealth of Pennsylvania," Shapiro said. "[We] grieve for the loss of life of the three precious souls who served this county, served this commonwealth and served this country. We continue to pray for the full recovery of those who are dealing with their wounds." 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Alexandra Koch is a Fox News Digital journalist who covers breaking news, with a focus on high-impact events that shape national conversation.

She has covered major national crises, including the L.A. wildfires, Potomac and Hudson River aviation disasters, Boulder terror attack, and Texas Hill Country floods.
Close modal

Continue