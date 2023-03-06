Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Arizona
Published

2 more children die from injuries sustained in Phoenix condo fire on Saturday

No smoke detectors were found inside the AZ condo

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 6 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 6

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Two more children have died from their injuries suffered in a northwest Phoenix condominium fire, according to authorities.

Phoenix Fire Department officials announced Saturday night that 11-year-old Tamar Boyer and 9-year-old Shevach Boyer had died at a hospital. They said two siblings — identified as 7-year-old Dov Boyer and 8-year-old Nachman Boyer — died from injuries after the fire late Wednesday night that also claimed the life of 52-year-old Shimone Boyer.

PHOENIX CONDO FIRE KILLS 3; 2 CHILDREN REMAIN HOSPITALIZED

A father and his four kids, ages seven to eleven, died from a condo fire in Phoenix, Arizona.

A father and his four kids, ages seven to eleven, died from a condo fire in Phoenix, Arizona.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Authorties said Shimone Boyer was the father of the three boys and one girl who died. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the fire. Phoenix police said three of the four children had disabilities.

The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined yet, but authorities said there’s no indication that the blaze was intentionally started. Fire officials also said that no smoke detectors were found inside the condo.