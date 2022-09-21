Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Michigan
Published

2 Michigan teens killed, 3 others injured in shooting

MI Investigators believe that a group of people approached the house, began shooting into the residence

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 21 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 21

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A group of people shot into a home in a small southwestern Michigan city, killing two teenagers and injuring three others inside, police said Wednesday.

Niles police said the shooting late Tuesday could be related to two homicides in the same area, one in August and another two weeks ago. Investigators didn't elaborate.

"Investigators believe that a group of people approached the house and began shooting into the residence," shortly before midnight, Capt. Mike Dawson said.

2-YEAR-OLD WOUNDED IN DRIVE-BY SHOOTING, DIES HOURS LATER IN MICHIGAN

Three people were injured, and two teens were injured in a Michigan shooting after a group of people open-fired in a home in Niles.

Three people were injured, and two teens were injured in a Michigan shooting after a group of people open-fired in a home in Niles.

MICHIGAN JUDGE APPROVES $54 MILLION SETTLEMENT FOR PROPERTY OWNERS IN PFAS CASE

Demi Galvin, 15, and Yasmeen Scott, 18, were killed, while three males were injured and taken to a hospital in South Bend, Indiana, Dawson said in a written statement.

No information about their conditions was released.

DETROIT PUBLIC WORKS OFFICIAL PLEADS GUILTY TO CORRUPTION

No arrests had been made by Wednesday afternoon. Niles, population 11,000, is 100 miles east of Chicago.