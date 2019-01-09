Expand / Collapse search
California
Suspects seen removing California Lottery kiosk from supermarket: police

By Amy Lieu | Fox News
A security camera caught two men stealing a California State Lottery kiosk from a Safeway grocery store last week. 

Two men seen on video may have been trying to improve their odds of hitting a big jackpot.

Security footage captured the men stealing a California Lottery kiosk from a supermarket last week, and authorities were still searching for them, reports said Wednesday.

The lottery machine was stolen about 3 a.m. Friday from a Safeway supermarket in Davis, the Sacramento Bee reported, citing a news release by the Davis Police Department.

The surveillance footage showed the two suspects carrying the kiosk out an open door at the store's south entrance and into a white pickup truck, the report said.

The suspects appear to be two men wearing gray and black hooded sweatshirts and beanies, the Bee reported.

The machine has since been recovered, but no arrests had been made, the Davis Enterprise reported.

