2 men indicted after allegedly assaulting Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who later died

Two men arrested in connection with the Jan. 6 Capitol riot have been named in a 10-count indictment that alleges they assaulted numerous police officers, including Brian Sicknick, who died a day later.

Julian Elie Khater, 32, and George Pierre Tanios, 39, are accused of using chemical bear spray on multiple police officers during the riot, according to the grand jury indictment, which was unsealed Thursday.

Tanios allegedly carried the spray in a backpack to the Capitol and handed it to Khater upon request, according to the indictment. The grand jury found they "planned and discussed the timing" of when to spray it on law enforcement officers – and then Khater allegedly discharged it on them near the Lower West Terrace at the Capitol, according to the indictment.

Authorities announced their arrests earlier this week and said they had video evidence of the altercations. They said they received tips that helped them identify the suspects after the FBI posted the police bodycam video online.

"The attack on the U.S. Capitol and on our police officers, including Brian Sicknick, was an attack on our democracy," acting U.S. Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman said at the time. "Those who perpetrated these heinous crimes must be held accountable, and -- let me be clear -- these unlawful actions are not and will not be tolerated by this department."

2 MEN CHARGED WITH ASSAULTING CAPITOL POLICE OFFICER SICKNICK WITH CHEMICAL SPRAY

Charges against them include engaging in physical violence on the Capitol grounds, doing so with a "deadly and dangerous" weapon, causing significant bodily injury, obstructing an official proceeding, civil disorder, multiple counts of assaulting Capitol Police officers, and conspiracy.

An official cause of death for Sicknick has not yet been announced, and the charges against Khater and Tanios do not include homicide offenses.

Khater is from Pennsylvania and Tanios is from West Virginia, but the two grew up together in New Jersey.

AUTOPSY RESULTS PENDING IN OFFICER BRIAN SICKNICK DEATH INVESTIGATION

The investigation into Sicknick’s death is ongoing. He died at the hospital at around 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 7.

Authorities said that after physically engaging with rioters, he returned to his division office and collapsed on Jan. 6.

His remains laid in honor in the Capitol Rotunda last month before a ceremonial send-off on the steps to Arlington National Cemetery, where he was interred.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News’ Jake Gibson, Danielle Wallace and Louis Casiano contributed to this report.