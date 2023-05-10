Expand / Collapse search
Washington
Published

2 injured in Washington state after small plane crashes outside home

Float plane crashed into front yard of home in Lakewood

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
Two men were hospitalized in Washington state after a float plane crashed outside a home in a residential neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. in the 11200 block of Greystone Drive in Lakewood, West Pierce Fire and Rescue said.

The plane was on fire in the front yard of the home when crews arrived, fire officials told FOX13 Seattle. Two men were inside the small aircraft when it crashed.

The two patients were rushed to area hospitals in critical condition, fire officials said. No update on their conditions was immediately available.

firefighters working scene of crash

Fire officials said two men were critically injured when a float plane crashed outside a home in Lakewood, Washington, on Tuesday afternoon. (West Pierce Fire and Rescue )

Neighbors had provided aid to the two men before first responders arrived, the station reported.

officials at scene of float plane crash

It was unclear how the float plane crashed into the front yard of the home. (FOX13 Seattle KCPQ)

Kimber Miller, a neighbor, told the station that the crash was "surreal."

aerial view of float plane damage

The house was not damaged in the crash, according to reports. No update on the conditions of the two victims was immediately available. (KIRO / NNS)

"To be standing there outside your home and have a plane drop-down in your driveway and burst into flames, it’s all surreal," Miller said.

Miller said the pilot is believed to be a resident of the area and had experience flying.

float plane damaged after crash

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash. (FOX13 Seattle KCPQ)

It was unclear what caused the aircraft to crash.

Officials said the National Transportation Safety Board was investigating the crash.