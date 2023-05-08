Expand / Collapse search
Small plane crash in Colorado mountains kills every passenger

Associated Press
Four people were found dead after a plane crashed in the mountains of southern Colorado over the weekend, authorities said.

The wreckage of the Pool-Cessna T-41B2 was discovered Sunday near Victor, Colorado, a historic gold mining town about 115 miles southwest of Denver, Keith Holloway, a spokesperson for the National Transportation Safety Board, which is investigating the crash, said Monday. Preliminary information shows it left an airport in Canon City, Colorado, the day before on its way to Centennial Airport in suburban Denver, he said.

No one survived the crash, Teller County Coroner Stephen Tomsky said. He identified those killed as Bruce Claremont, Laurie Aves, and Roger and Katherine Duncan, all of Florence, Colorado.