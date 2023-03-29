Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Oregon
Published

2 high school students fatally shot in Oregon triple homicide

3 victims were found shot inside a car on the north side of Portland, OR

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 29 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 29

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Two of the three victims in a fatal shooting Saturday in Portland, Oregon, were high school students, school officials said Tuesday.

The victims were identified as Franklin High School junior Eskender Tamra, and Roosevelt High School senior Isaac Daudi. The third person killed was 20-year-old Patrick Johnson of Portland, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

In emails to families of those schools, officials described both students as "quiet, reserved, and respectful," The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.

NASHVILLE SCHOOL SHOOTING: OFFICERS WHO TOOK OUT COVENANT SHOOTER IDENTIFIED

Three victims were found fatally shot inside a car in Portland, Oregon.

Three victims were found fatally shot inside a car in Portland, Oregon.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police responding to reports of gunfire at 12:23 p.m. Saturday said they found three people shot inside a car on Portland’s north side. They all died at the scene, police said.

Police as of Tuesday hadn't announced any arrests or suspect information. Detectives continue to ask that anyone with information contact them, police said.

The killings were the 15th, 16th and 17th suspected homicides in Portland in 2023. At this time last year, Portland had recorded 24 homicides.