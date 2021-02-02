Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Capitol Protests
Published

2 former Virginia police officers plead not guilty in connection with Capitol riots

Jacob Fracker and Thomas Robertson, both of whom worked for the Rocky Mount Police Department, are facing charges

Frank Miles
By Frank Miles, Jake Gibson | Fox News
close
John Ratcliffe on investigation into Capitol Hill riot, continued China threatVideo

John Ratcliffe on investigation into Capitol Hill riot, continued China threat

Former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe joins 'America's Newsroom' to discuss the fallout from the Capitol Hill riot and how the Biden administration is countering the China threat.

Two former Virginia police officers, who have been charged in connection with the Capitol insurrectionist riot, both plead not guilty before a federal judge in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday.

Jacob Fracker and Thomas Robertson, both of whom worked for the Rocky Mount Police Department, are facing charges of one count of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. 

Defense counsels for both men, who appeared virtually, entered the pleas before Magistrate Judge Robin Meriweather.

‘STOP THE STEAL’ SPEAKER SEEN ON VIDEO IN CAPITOL RIOTS ARRESTED 

The employment of both Fracker and Robertson was terminated on January 26.

Fracker was a K-9 unit officer who has worked for the department since 2017. Robertson was his platoon sergeant. 

"The actions of the two have driven our beautiful town into the national spotlight in ways that do not reflect our whole community and the people who call Rocky Mount home," according to a statement from the Town of Rocky Mount.

Prior to their firings, Fracker and Robertson had been placed on administrative leave.

Police officers Jacob Fracker and Thomas Robertson took a selfie inside the U.S. Capitol during an insurrection. Fracker is a member of the National Guard, the Army said Friday.

Police officers Jacob Fracker and Thomas Robertson took a selfie inside the U.S. Capitol during an insurrection. Fracker is a member of the National Guard, the Army said Friday. (U.S. DISTRICT COURT)

The Rocky Mount Police Department first notified federal authorities about the officers' presence at the Capitol on Jan. 6, the Town of Rocky Mount said in its own statement.

Both Fracker and Robertson, who are military veterans, were arrested in Virginia on Jan. 12. 

On the same day that a group of rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol, Fracker and Robertson were photographed inside the building in front of a statue of John Stark, according to prosecutors.

Fracker is seen making an obscene gesture as Robertson points to Fracker while holding a wooden rod he later identified as an American flag pole. 

Stark served in the British Army during the French and Indian war, as well as the Continental Army in the American Revolution.

A New Hampshire native, he coined the state’s motto: "Live free or die." 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP   

In a statement to The Roanoke Times, Fracker previously defended his actions at the Capitol as an "expression of grief against what very many Americans would consider tyranny." 

"My entire adult life has been dedicated to protecting my fellow Americans. I’ve never once cared about skin color, religion, political views, sexual orientation or anything. Americans are Americans, we bleed the same," he wrote. "I have fought against terrorists who threatened our way of life. I’ve put away drug dealers who would have seen to our children getting addicted to their product just so they could make a buck." 

Frank Miles is a reporter and editor covering geopolitics, military, crime, technology and sports for FoxNews.com. His email is Frank.Miles@foxnews.com.

Your Money