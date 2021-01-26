'Stop the Steal' speaker seen on video in Capitol riots arrested

A Nebraska man accused of participating in the storming of the U.S. Capitol was arrested Monday in Omaha, the FBI said.

Brandon Straka of Omaha faces federal charges of impeding a law enforcement officer during civil disorder, knowingly entering and remaining on restricted grounds, and engaging in disorderly conduct with intent to disturb a hearing before Congress.

Straka's initial court appearance is Tuesday, the Omaha World-Herald reported.

An eight-minute video filmed by Straka that was sent to the FBI allegedly showed Straka pushing forward with the crowd to get several feet from a Capitol entrance. "Go! Go!," Straka yelled, according to the complaint. "We're going in. They're saying we're going in. We're going in. We're going in. The people are going in."

Straka moved closer to the entrance and was within a few feet of the doorway and then turned the camera on himself and allegedly said, "They're using gas. We're being gassed right now."

An FBI special agent noted in the affidavit that Straka was wearing the same hat, sunglasses and coat that he wore during a speech at a "Stop the Steal" rally on Jan. 5 in Washington, D.C.