2 Florida deputies hospitalized after a chase with reckless driver

LAUDERHILL, Fla. — Two South Florida sheriff's deputies were injured during a chase involving a reckless driver, officials said.

The Broward Sheriff’s deputies were checking out a report of a reckless driver around 11 p.m. on Tuesday.

A deputy, who was on foot, spotted the car and tried to get the driver to stop. However, the driver hit the deputy, officials said in a statement.

Another deputy began pursuing the vehicle, resulting in a crash that involved "several vehicles," the statement said.

The driver who fled attempted to run, but he was caught by deputies and Lauderhill police officers.

Both deputies — the one who was initially hit by the car and the one who was involved in the car crash — were taken to the hospital. Their injuries were not considered life-threatening, officials said.

The fleeing driver was also taken to the hospital, officials said.

An investigation is continuing.