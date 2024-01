Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

An Illinois man and his uncle from Florida have been arrested for allegedly stabbing and killing another man in Florida in 2022.

Reynaldo Paredes, 53, from Palm Beach County, Florida, and his 24-year-old nephew, Yoel Lazaro Paredes from Freeport, Illinois, are facing first-degree premeditated murder charges following the death of 49-year-old Jorge Mobilla Menendez of West Palm Beach, Florida, FOX 32 Chicago reports.

The two were allegedly seen leaving a Mexican sports bar in West Palm Beach just after midnight on April 3, 2022, with Menendez.

Just before 9 a.m., a Spanish-speaking 911 caller reported finding a body in a dumpster in the 3900 block of Southridge Court, which is near a senior community.

FLORIDA PHYSICAL THERAPIST FACES VOYEURISM CHARGE FOR ALLEGEDLY RECORDING TEEN GIRL WHILE CHANGING

Responding officers found Menendez stabbed to death.

Murder investigators found video allegedly showing Yoel Paredes' 2003 white, four-dour Mercury near the dumpster where the body was found.

Detectives say DNA evidence also links the two men to the crime scene.

RETIRED CATHOLIC PRIEST, HIS SISTER AMONG 4 KILLED IN FLORIDA SHOOTING THAT INJURED 2 OFFICERS

Police say some time after, Yoel relocated to the Chicago area. He was arrested Tuesday morning in Freeport. Reynaldo was arrested at his Palm Beach County home the same morning.

Reynaldo Paredes is currently being held without bond at the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Main Detention Center, online arrest records show. He faces a premeditated first-degree murder charge.

Yoel Paredes is being held in the Stephenson County Jail in Freeport, FOX 32 reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Menendez died a very brutal death and then was dumped in a dumpster," West Palm Beach police spokesman Mike Jachles told local WPBF-TV. "He was stabbed multiple times."