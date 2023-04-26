Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Connecticut
Published

2 Connecticut teens charged in 12-year-old's shooting death

Se'Cret Pierce was killed when the suspects exchanged gunfire with at least 1 drive-by shooter

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 26 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 26

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Hartford police said Wednesday that they have filed criminal charges against two teenagers who were wounded in a drive-by shooting that also killed a 12-year-old girl who was an innocent bystander. The shooter or shooters, meanwhile, remain at large.

Authorities disclosed new information alleging one of the teens, 18-year-old Jeremy Francis, exchanged gunfire with the drive-by suspect or suspects in the April 20 shooting, which killed seventh grader Se'Cret Pierce as she sat in a parked car. A 23-year-old man also was wounded.

CONNECTICUT JUDGE ENDS 50 YEARS OF FEDERAL OVERSIGHT OF HARTFORD POLICE

Francis was served with an arrest warrant two days after the shooting while being treated at Saint Francis Hospital. Police charged him with unlawful discharge of a firearm, carrying a pistol without a permit, risk of injury to a minor and reckless endangerment.

Bridgeport crime, Mystic crime

Two arrests have been made in connection with the shooting death of Se'Cret Pierce, 12, of Hartford, Connecticut. Pierce was killed when the two suspects exchanged fire with a drive-by shooter or shooters, who remain unidentified. (FOX News)

The other wounded teen, 16, was supposed to be under house arrest at the time of the shooting because he was on probation for firearm charges, police said. He was taken into custody and detained, authorities said. His name was not released because of his age.

HARTFORD, CONNECTICUT DRIVE-BY SHOOTING LEAVES 12-YEAR-OLD GIRL DEAD

The state public defender's office is representing Francis, but said it could not comment Wednesday because his case has not yet been assigned to a staff member.

Police said the shooting appeared to target the three males who were wounded, as they stood on a sidewalk shortly after 8:30 p.m. Se'Cret was shot in the head and abdomen, and died at the hospital the next morning. The three other victims' injuries were not life-threatening, police said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Se'Cret's death came more than a decade after her father, Shane Oliver, was shot to death on another Hartford street. Oliver was 20.