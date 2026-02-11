Expand / Collapse search
Crime

Texas border officers arrest 3 fugitives wanted for child sex crimes

Border authorities made arrests at separate Texas ports of entry in Laredo, Del Rio and Hidalgo over the weekend

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Border Patrol chief says anti-law enforcement rhetoric left violent suspect free Video

Border Patrol chief says anti-law enforcement rhetoric left violent suspect free

Greg Bovino blamed politicians, activists and media rhetoric for disrupting a targeted arrest and allowing a criminal suspect to remain at large after agents were assaulted and forced to withdraw.

Border authorities in Texas arrested three American citizens over the weekend at three separate border crossings for child sex crimes, authorities said. 

The arrests happened at ports of entry in Laredo, Del Rio and Hidalgo, U.S. Customs and Border Protection told Fox News Digital. 

"These three apprehensions in short succession highlight the critical role CBP plays in protecting the most vulnerable among us," said Donald R. Kusser, director of field operations for CBP’s Laredo Field Office. 

ICE OPERATION PREVENTS ‘NIGHTMARES AND PTSD’ IN MASSIVE TEXAS OPERATION

Anzalduas International Bridge referred a vehicle with driver Anthony Magana Mendoza

 Anthony Magana Mendoza was arrested over the weekend while trying to cross the Anzalduas International Bridge in Mission, Texas. (Getty Images; Department of Homeland Security)

"The apprehension of individuals wanted for heinous crimes, such as the sexual assault of a child or injury of a child, elderly, or disabled individual, underscores our dedication to public safety and our collaborative efforts with law enforcement partners to ensure justice is served and to protect our communities," he added. 

The first arrest happened on Saturday at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge in Laredo. Rito Bueno, 64, was in a vehicle that was referred for a secondary inspection.

MASSIVE ICE OPERATION NETS GANG MEMBERS, MURDERERS, CHILD PREDATORS: 'WREAKED HAVOC'

US CBP sign in a building

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection sign.  (Getty Images)

Once there, officers confirmed Bueno was wanted in Bexar County for aggravated sexual assault of a child. He was arrested and taken to the Webb County Jail. 

The next day, Anthony Magana Mendoza, 22, was at the Anzalduas International Bridge that connects Mission, Texas with Reynosa, Tamaulipas state, in Mexico when he was also referred for a second inspection. 

Authorities verified his identity and arrested Mendoza for an arrest warrant for alleged assault/injury to a child, elderly or disabled person.

More than 650 illegal immigrants arrested in MAJOR crackdown operation Video

Jose Kaleb Juarez, 19, was taken into custody at the Del Rio International Bridge upon border personnel there learning of his warrant for continuous sexual abuse of a child. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.
