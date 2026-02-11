Texas border officers arrest 3 fugitives wanted for child sex crimes

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Border authorities in Texas arrested three American citizens over the weekend at three separate border crossings for child sex crimes, authorities said.

The arrests happened at ports of entry in Laredo, Del Rio and Hidalgo, U.S. Customs and Border Protection told Fox News Digital.

"These three apprehensions in short succession highlight the critical role CBP plays in protecting the most vulnerable among us," said Donald R. Kusser, director of field operations for CBP’s Laredo Field Office.

"The apprehension of individuals wanted for heinous crimes, such as the sexual assault of a child or injury of a child, elderly, or disabled individual, underscores our dedication to public safety and our collaborative efforts with law enforcement partners to ensure justice is served and to protect our communities," he added.

The first arrest happened on Saturday at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge in Laredo. Rito Bueno, 64, was in a vehicle that was referred for a secondary inspection.

Once there, officers confirmed Bueno was wanted in Bexar County for aggravated sexual assault of a child. He was arrested and taken to the Webb County Jail.

The next day, Anthony Magana Mendoza, 22, was at the Anzalduas International Bridge that connects Mission, Texas with Reynosa, Tamaulipas state, in Mexico when he was also referred for a second inspection.

Authorities verified his identity and arrested Mendoza for an arrest warrant for alleged assault/injury to a child, elderly or disabled person.

Jose Kaleb Juarez, 19, was taken into custody at the Del Rio International Bridge upon border personnel there learning of his warrant for continuous sexual abuse of a child.