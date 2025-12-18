Alleged human smuggling operation exposed in Texas as 17 illegal aliens found inside residential home

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Officials revealed that an alleged human smuggling operation involving over a dozen individuals has been uncovered inside a Texas home.

Authorities with the Texas Department of Public Safety and Laredo Border Patrol conducted an operation at a residential home in Laredo, Texas, on Tuesday, Dec. 17, officials said in a social media post.

During the operation, authorities said they uncovered 17 individuals illegally present in the United States.

One individual, identified by officials as a "suspected caretaker," was subsequently taken into custody and charged with human smuggling, according to authorities.

TEXAS RAID TARGETING TREN DE ARAGUA GANG LEADS TO ARREST OF 140 ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS

In a photo shared on Laredo Border Patrol’s social media account, 10 individuals — most with their faces obstructed — can be seen sitting on the kitchen floor inside the home.

Authorities did not provide details regarding the identities of the 17 illegal aliens or the alleged caretaker.

In a social media post, Laredo Border Patrol celebrated the arrest, writing, "Operation Success!"

VIDEO SHOWS 23 ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS FOUND HIDDEN IN TRUCK CAB DURING TENSE TRAFFIC STOP: POLICE

The sting comes just days after agents uncovered yet another alleged human smuggling operation in the same town.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Patrol, two American citizens were arrested for allegedly smuggling four illegal aliens into their Laredo home on Dec. 8.

Two Guatemalan nationals, one Mexican national and a Honduran national were discovered inside the residence by authorities and subsequently taken into custody pending deportation, CPB said in a social media post.

ICE, CBP SEIZE 400 FIREARMS HIDDEN IN FAKE TRAILER WALLS AT SOUTHERN BORDER CROSSING

Authorities arrested the two unnamed American citizens, who are now facing federal alien smuggling charges.

"Illegaly entry leads to deportation," CPB said in a social media post. "Don’t risk it."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

According to data released by CPB, Laredo accounted for 4,400 land border encounters in the 2025 fiscal year, with the entire southwest region of Texas seeing 103,124 encounters within the same time frame.

The Texas Department of Public Safety did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.