Wisconsin
Published

15-year-old Wisconsin boy arrested in shooting that killed another teen, left 5 young women injured

Mother of WI teen who was killed claimed 'he was trying to break up a fight'

Associated Press
A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with a shooting that killed another boy of the same age and left five young women injured, Milwaukee police said Wednesday.

News reports did not say what charges, if any, have been filed against the teen.

The shooting occurred about 11:30 p.m. Monday on the city’s north side, police said.

15-YEAR-OLD BOY FROM WISCONSIN FATALLY SHOT IN MILWAUKEE, 5 YOUNG WOMEN INJURED

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the slain boy as Davion Patterson.

A Wisconsin teen was arrested in connection with a shooting that killed another teen and left five young women injured.

Patterson’s mother, Tiera Carter, told WTMJ-TV that her two children went to help others who had been in a fight.

"He was trying to break up a fight," Carter said. "He wasn’t a street kid."

Five women, ages 18, 19, 21, and two 22-year-olds, were taken to a hospital for treatment of nonfatal injuries, police said.