Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

West Virginia
Published

15 children taken to hospital after West Virginia school bus crashes

WV school bus drove into a ditch, no serious injuries reported

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 6 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 6

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A school bus crash in West Virginia on Wednesday morning sent 15 children to the hospital, authorities said.

The students were taken to Wheeling Hospital as a precaution after the bus crashed, officials told news outlets.

Ohio County Sheriff Tom Howard told WTRF-TV that there were no serious injuries. The sheriff's office said the bus went into a ditch and the students aboard were tossed around.

‘SERIOUS BUS ACCIDENT’ IN KENTUCKY LEAVES 18 STUDENTS, DRIVER INJURED

A bus crash in West Virginia send 15 children to the hospital. Officials are investigating how the crash occurred. There were no serious injuries.

A bus crash in West Virginia send 15 children to the hospital. Officials are investigating how the crash occurred. There were no serious injuries.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The crash happened about 6:30 a.m., Ohio County Schools spokesman Gabe Wells told The Intelligencer. He said the Ohio County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the cause of the crash and video from the bus will be reviewed.

Ohio County Schools Superintendent Kimberly Miller said the safety of students is the school system’s top priority and she thanked first responders for the care they showed students at the scene.