12-year-old girl shot after suspects open fire at scene of juvenile brawl: police

A 12-year-old girl is recovering after being shot in the arm when two suspects in New York City approached a group of kids who were fighting and at least one fired on them, police said.

The New York Police Department said 10 kids were involved in a sidewalk brawl on 160th Street in Queens just before 8 p.m. on Wednesday when two people approached and started shooting, local FOX5 reported.

The preteen who was shot in her left arm was taken to a children's hospital in stable condition. Two other people were reportedly injured as well, police told Fox News Digital – an 18-year-old female who suffered a cut to her head, and a 25-year-old woman with a stab wound to the chest. Both went to hospitals for treatment.

All three of the injured victims were involved in the incident, police said. It is unknown what the relationship is between the suspects and the kids who were involved in the fight.

Police are looking into whether one or both of the perpetrators fired into the group. No weapon was recovered from the scene and no arrests have been made.