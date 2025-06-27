Sole survivors in Lake Tahoe boating disaster had one thing in common

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A joyous family celebration turned into a harrowing tragedy over the weekend when a boat capsized during a sudden storm on Lake Tahoe, leaving eight people dead and two others hospitalized.

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the group had gathered for a 71st birthday celebration for Paula Bozinovich.

The department identified the deceased as Bozinovich, 71, and her husband, Terry Pickles, 73, both of Redwood City, California; their son, Joshua Antony Pickles, 37, a San Francisco resident and DoorDash executive; and Peter Bayes, 72, of Lincoln, California, a close family relative.

Also killed were four family friends: Timothy O’Leary, 71, of Auburn, California; Theresa Giullari, 66, and James Guck, 69, both of Honeoye, New York; and Stephen Lindsay, 63, of Springwater, New York.

"These individuals were part of a closely connected family group enjoying a birthday gathering on the lake," the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office said in a June 24 statement. "We extend our deepest heartfelt condolences to the families of those who were lost and all those who have been affected by this tragic event."

MULTIPLE PEOPLE DEAD, 2 MISSING AFTER BOAT CAPSIZES AT VACATION HOTSPOT

The party had set out in a 27-foot gold Chris-Craft powerboat near D.L. Bliss State Park on Saturday, June 21, the department said. Initially greeted by clear skies and calm waters, the group’s outing took a deadly turn when a powerful storm swept across the lake.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, winds reached 30 knots with swells as high as eight feet. The boat capsized just before 3 p.m., tossing all ten occupants into the frigid waters of Lake Tahoe.

Two unidentified individuals survived the accident. Both were wearing life jackets when they were rescued and transported to a local hospital, the department said.

"The most common mistake boaters make is not being aware of the forecasted weather," BM1 Justin Smith, executive petty officer of Coast Guard Station Lake Tahoe, said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "Life jackets being worn continue to be the primary survivability factor."

DOORDASH EXECUTIVE AMONG VICTIMS IN LAKE TAHOE BOATING DISASTER

Emergency response teams from multiple jurisdictions, including North Tahoe Fire, California State Parks, Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, and the United States Coast Guard, mounted a massive search-and-rescue operation.

In the wake of the tragedy, officials reiterated the importance of weather awareness, life jacket use and float plans.

"Weather in the Tahoe Basin can be unpredictable and change quickly," warned Smith. "Mariners should be hesitant to operate in conditions where wind advisories or small craft advisories have been issued."

Six bodies were recovered on the day of the incident. The remaining two were found in the days that followed, with the final recovery made on Monday afternoon.

"The success of the search and recovery operations would not have been nearly as efficient without the assistance of our partner agencies," the sheriff’s office said.

The recovery operations also required advanced divers and specialized teams such as the Wilderness Finder Search Dog Teams, the department said.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, DoorDash mourned the loss of Joshua Pickles, calling him "a cherished colleague and beloved friend whose energy and compassion will be deeply missed."

"No words can express the pain and anguish we feel knowing their lives were lost during what was meant to be a joyful time on the lake," Josh Pickles’ wife, Jordan Sugar-Carlsgaard, said in the statement Tuesday to the Associated Press. "Our hearts go out to those who tragically lost their lives and the two survivors of this unexpected and deadly storm on Lake Tahoe."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Josh Pickles’ wife had stayed at home taking care of their seven-month-old daughter, Sam Singer, a family spokesperson, told the outlet. The couple, who married in 2023, both worked at tech companies in San Francisco. Josh worked at DoorDash, and Jordan at Airbnb, Singer said.