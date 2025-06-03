Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Utah

Rodeo star's son remembered by family on 1-year anniversary of drowning death

Levi Wright’s parents detail heartbreaking choice after weeks of hope and care in critical condition

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
One year after saddle bronc champion Spencer Wright’s 3-year-old son tragically drowned in a Utah river, his mother reflected on the final moments they spent holding him.

"A year ago, today, we held you as you took your last breaths," Kallie Wright wrote on Monday, June 2, in a post on Instagram alongside a photo of her and her husband with their young son, Levi, in his hospital bed.

The child was removed from life support last year, about two weeks after he drove his toy tractor into the water while playing at his home in May 2024.

RODEO STAR SPENCER WRIGHT'S FAMILY HOPES TO WEAN CRITICALLY INJURED 3-YEAR-OLD OFF BREATHING TUBE

Levi Wright and saddle bronc riding champion Spencer Wright.

Levi Wright is pictured left with his father, saddle bronc riding champion Spencer Wright. (Kallie Wright/Facebook)

Kallie shared that they held their son as he took his "last breaths." 

"They said it could take a day or 2. I was so scared I wouldn't be holding you when you left and that was so important to me," she wrote. "You stayed with us [for] 17 minutes. As you left, an overwhelming feeling came over me [and] I knew we had done right by you."

"For me, this isn't the day you fully left us, but the day it became official," she said. "Levi, we talk about and think of you everyday. We live for you! Our love for you is stronger than ever."

Levi Wright on his toy tractor

The three-year-old's mother dialed 911 on May 21 when she saw Levi's toy tractor overturned by the river with no sight of the boy. (Kallie Wright/Facebook)

The family remained hopeful about their son's plight over a week following the accident, writing on social media that they aim to wean the boy off his breathing tube. However, on June 2, 2024, Kallie announced that "after several sleepless nights, lots of research, multiple conversations with the world's best neurologists & millions of prayers," the family knew it was "time."

"Levi showed us just enough to buy us time for all of this," she wrote. "We prayed those things were him defying odds & proving to us that he wanted to stay here but we see now he wanted to give us time to find peace with letting him go."

WIFE OF RODEO STAR SPENCER WRIGHT SHARES TRAGIC UPDATE ON THREE-YEAR-OLD SON LEVI AFTER RIVER ACCIDENT

Kallie and Levi Wright

Three-year-old Levi is pictured with his mother. (Kallie Wright/Facebook)

The accident came after the young boy fell off his toy tractor and into a river on the family's property in Utah. The toddler was airlifted to Beaver Valley Hospital after the accident in Beaver Creek on May 21, Fox News Digital previously reported. 

He remained in critical condition there until the family made the decision to take the boy off life support.

The Wright family in a hospital bed.

Wright's mother wrote shortly after his hospitalization that their family "feared [Levi's] soul is no longer with us." Since that post, the boy has made some strides that indicate he could recover. (Kallie Wright/Facebook)

RODEO STAR SPENCER WRIGHT'S 3-YEAR-OLD SON HOSPITALIZED AFTER FALLING INTO UTAH RIVER ON TOY TRACTOR

Following his death, the family launched The Levi Wright Foundation, "where we hope to help families that face similar unimaginable situations in his memory," according to the organization's Facebook page.

The Levi Wright Memorial Barrel Race is the group's next organized event

Spencer Wright rodeo performance

Spencer Wright competes on the Saddle Bronc Riding BP Super Series I, Round 2 during the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, Wednesday, March 5, 2014, in Houston. (Marie D. De Jesus/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images)

The toddler's father is ranked No. 40 in the world in saddle bronc riding. His grandfather, Bill Wright, is in the ProRodeo Hall of Fame. Spencer and his three brothers made history in 2014 when all four qualified for the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo. He ultimately won the championship.

The family was the subject of the book "The Last Cowboys" and has been featured on an episode of "60 Minutes." 

Fox News Digital's Christina Coulter contributed to this report.

