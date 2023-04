11-year-old girl killed shot in central California

An 11-year-old girl was shot and killed Wednesday in central California, police said.

The Salinas Police Department says detectives "do not believe this was an intentional act" and there is no ongoing threat to the community. No arrests have been announced.

Authorities were called to a home in Salinas on Wednesday evening for a report of a juvenile who needed medical attention, according to the Salinas Police Department. First responders found the child suffering from a single gunshot wound.

The girl’s name was not released and other details were not available.

Salinas is roughly 85 miles south of San Francisco.