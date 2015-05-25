11 rescued from sinking tow vessel off Hawaiian island

Officials say 11 people are safe after being rescued from their sinking tow boat off the Hawaiian island of Oahu.

The Coast Guard says it received an emergency call Thursday afternoon from the 95-foot Nalani after it began taking on water about 2 1/2 miles offshore.

Emergency vessels rushed toward the scene, while an alert went out for boats in the area to help with a rescue.

Two vessels reached the stricken craft and brought all 11 people aboard to safety, later transferring them to a Coast Guard boat. No one was injured.

The Coast Guard says it was carrying 75,000 gallons of diesel fuel when it sank in 2,200 feet of water.

Crews are assessing what to do about the fuel. An oil sheen was spotted on the ocean.

The cause of the sinking was being investigated.