Fox News ‘Antisemitism Exposed’ Newsletter: Global leaders unite against hate

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Fox News' "Antisemitism Exposed" newsletter brings you stories on the rising anti-Jewish prejudice across the U.S. and the world.

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:

- 'Not on our watch': Global law enforcement leaders unite in Poland against hate

- Anti-Israel agitator Mahmoud Khalil one step closer to deportation

- Comedian says antisemites 'aren't even ashamed anymore' after heckler targets her

TOP STORY: Top law enforcement officials from around the world gathered at the Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial in Poland to launch the "Not On Our Watch" initiative. The summit aims to unify global policing strategies against surging antisemitism and hate crimes. By confronting the site of the Holocaust, leaders pledged to ensure historical atrocities are never repeated through proactive modern-day enforcement and intelligence sharing.

VIDEO: Rabid anti-Semite Hasan Piker calls Bill Maher an ‘Islamophobe’ while appearing alongside Michigan Senate candidate Abdul Al-Sayed. WATCH HERE:

BUH-BYE: Student organizer Mahmoud Khalil faces imminent deportation after the Board of Immigration Appeals dismissed his challenge to a denied asylum claim. Khalil, a central figure in Columbia University’s anti-Israel encampments, was previously flagged for potential extremist ties. This ruling marks a significant victory for lawmakers demanding accountability for foreign nationals participating in disruptive, unauthorized campus protests and visa violations.

HATEFUL HECKLER: Comedian Jessica Kirson is sounding the alarm on brazen antisemitism after a heckler disrupted her performance with vitriolic slurs. Kirson noted a disturbing shift in public sentiment, observing that bigots no longer feel the need to hide their prejudice. The incident highlights a growing trend of aggressive, face-to-face confrontations targeting Jewish public figures and performers.

GUEST EDITORIAL: Nitsana Darshan-Leitner, an Israeli civil rights attorney who represents terror victims suing Iran, explains how Iran’s Islamic Republic has systematically weaponized antisemitism to maintain power. By dismantling once-thriving Jewish communities through executions, sham trials, and forced flight, the regime embedded hatred into its ideological core, she writes.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK: "It’s come to this: Antisemites aren’t even ashamed anymore, even on the Upper West Side." - Comedienne Judy Gold after a bigoted heckler was booted from her stand-up performance.

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