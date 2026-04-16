Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Navy

Sailors injured after fire breaks out on aircraft carrier USS Eisenhower during shipyard maintenance

Navy says fire was immediately contained and extinguished; cause remains under investigation

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
close
USS Eisenhower defends Red Sea from Houthis Video

USS Eisenhower defends Red Sea from Houthis

Fox News' Mike Tobin explains how the USS Eisenhower is protecting commercial vessels in the Red Sea after touring the Navy's aircraft carrier.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Three Navy sailors were injured Tuesday after a small fire broke out aboard aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN-69) at Norfolk Naval Shipyard in Portsmouth, Virginia.

A Navy spokesperson told Fox News Digital the fire was immediately contained and extinguished by the ship's force and Norfolk Navy Shipyard personnel, who "all responded swiftly as trained to do so."

Three sailors were treated by the ship's medical team for minor injuries and returned to full duty, according to the spokesperson.

USS Dwight D. Eisenhower

The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) transits the Elizabeth River to Norfolk Naval Shipyard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Evan Antonisse)

WATCH: WALL-CLIMBING ROBOT SWARMS CRAWL US NAVY WARSHIPS AS CHINA’S FLEET SURGES

It is unclear where the fire originated, as the Navy said the fire remains under investigation.

USS Dwight D. Eisenhower has been moored at the shipyard for more than a year following a nine-month deployment to the Red Sea in 2023, defending against drone and missile attacks from Iranian-backed Houthi rebels, Fox News Digital previously reported.

The USS Dwight D. Eisenhower

Eisenhower is scheduled for Planned Incremental Availability (PIA) at Norfolk Naval Shipyard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kade Bise)

It is currently undergoing scheduled maintenance including comprehensive work on the carrier’s propulsion systems, crew habitability, combat systems and aviation support capabilities, according to the Navy.

In addition to routine maintenance, upgrades to critical systems will ensure the carrier remains mission-ready and extends its operational effectiveness.

USS Dwight D. Eisenhower

The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower is moored at Norfolk Naval Shipyard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mercy Crowe)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The spokesperson said it is unclear if maintenance availability will be extended as a result of the fire.

Alexandra Koch is a Fox News Digital journalist who covers breaking news, with a focus on high-impact events that shape national conversation.

She has covered major national crises, including the L.A. wildfires, Potomac and Hudson River aviation disasters, Boulder terror attack, and Texas Hill Country floods.
Close modal

Continue