Sailors injured after fire breaks out on aircraft carrier USS Eisenhower during shipyard maintenance

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Three Navy sailors were injured Tuesday after a small fire broke out aboard aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN-69) at Norfolk Naval Shipyard in Portsmouth, Virginia.

A Navy spokesperson told Fox News Digital the fire was immediately contained and extinguished by the ship's force and Norfolk Navy Shipyard personnel, who "all responded swiftly as trained to do so."

Three sailors were treated by the ship's medical team for minor injuries and returned to full duty, according to the spokesperson.

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It is unclear where the fire originated, as the Navy said the fire remains under investigation.

USS Dwight D. Eisenhower has been moored at the shipyard for more than a year following a nine-month deployment to the Red Sea in 2023, defending against drone and missile attacks from Iranian-backed Houthi rebels, Fox News Digital previously reported.

It is currently undergoing scheduled maintenance including comprehensive work on the carrier’s propulsion systems, crew habitability, combat systems and aviation support capabilities, according to the Navy.

In addition to routine maintenance, upgrades to critical systems will ensure the carrier remains mission-ready and extends its operational effectiveness.

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The spokesperson said it is unclear if maintenance availability will be extended as a result of the fire.