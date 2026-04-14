Suspect in Sam Altman Molotov cocktail plot cries meltdown, not attempted murder, as judge keeps him locked up

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A Texas man accused of firebombing OpenAI CEO Sam Altman’s home was held without bail Tuesday as his lawyer claimed he was in a mental health crisis.

Daniel Moreno-Gama, 20, appeared in a San Francisco courtroom but did not enter a plea on multiple charges, including attempted murder. A judge granted a delay in his arraignment, and he is due back in court May 5.

His public defender, Diamond Ward, pushed back hard on the prosecution’s case, saying Moreno-Gama has autism and was experiencing an "acute mental health crisis" at the time of the alleged attack.

"This case is a property crime, at best," Ward said, accusing prosecutors of overcharging her client and suggesting the charges were influenced by Altman’s high profile.

MOLOTOV COCKTAIL ATTACK ON SAM ALTMAN'S HOME SPARKS FEARS OF COPYCAT STRIKES AGAINST TECH EXECUTIVES

Prosecutors say the attack was anything but minor.

Authorities allege Moreno-Gama traveled from Texas to San Francisco in a planned, targeted attempt to kill the OpenAI CEO. Early Friday morning, he allegedly hurled a Molotov cocktail at Altman’s home, setting an exterior gate on fire before fleeing on foot. No one was injured, and officials have not said whether Altman was home at the time.

Less than an hour later, investigators say Moreno-Gama showed up at OpenAI’s headquarters about three miles away, where he allegedly threatened to burn the building down and kill anyone inside. Surveillance video captured him throwing a chair at the glass doors, according to police.

FBI RAIDS TEXAS HOME OF SUSPECT ACCUSED OF THROWING MOLOTOV COCKTAIL AT SAM ALTMAN'S SAN FRANCISCO HOUSE

He was arrested outside the building, where authorities say he was carrying a jug of kerosene, a lighter and writings outlining his hostility toward artificial intelligence.

Sources familiar with the investigation previously told Fox News the suspect was carrying what they described as a manifesto — a multi-part document that included a list of AI executives and investors, along with their names and addresses.

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"This was not spontaneous. This was planned, targeted and extremely serious," FBI San Francisco Acting Special Agent in Charge Matt Cobo said.

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San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins has charged Moreno-Gama with two counts of attempted murder, alleging he targeted both Altman and a security guard at the residence, along with multiple arson-related offenses. She has said the charges carry potential penalties ranging from 19 years to life in prison.

Federal prosecutors have also filed charges, including possession of an unregistered firearm and destruction of property using explosives, which could add decades to any sentence if he is convicted.

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"We are at the beginning of this investigation, but if the evidence shows that Mr. Moreno-Gama executed these attacks to change public policy or to coerce government or other officials, we will treat this as an act of domestic terrorism," U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of California Craig Missakian said Monday.

Meanwhile, FBI agents raided Moreno-Gama’s home in Spring, Texas, on Monday, with Fox News on the ground as agents collected evidence for several hours.

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Officials say the suspect’s writings also included threats against other leaders in the artificial intelligence industry, raising broader concerns about escalating rhetoric surrounding the rapidly evolving technology.

Even groups that have warned about the risks of AI condemned the violence. The Future of Life Institute said intimidation has "no place" in the debate, while PauseAI said the suspect had no formal ties to the organization.

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Prosecutors, however, are framing the case as a clear warning, urging cooler public discourse as tensions around artificial intelligence continue to rise.

Fox News' Brooke Taylor, Greg Wehner, and the Associated Press contributed to this report.