104-year-old time capsule discovered during demolition of Minnesota high school

During a demolition project of a former Minnesota high school, construction workers discovered in the rubble a time capsule from 1920.

The capsule, which was buried at Owatonna High School in Owatonna, Minnesota, was found as the construction crew was pulling down the front pillars and doors of the school.

The time capsule was opened during a community event on Monday, with the items found inside including a roster of the teachers and administrators at Owatonna Public Schools in 1920, the high school magnet, the high school newspaper, three local newspapers and financial statements.

"We were thrilled to discover that a time capsule had been placed in the cornerstone of the high school," the school district’s superintendent, Jeff Elstad, told Fox Television Stations. "It's always exciting to learn more about the history of our community and the people who had the foresight to build a great school that would serve so many students for generations."

"While you never know exactly what might be included, many of the items such as newspapers and local history are typical of what is included in a time capsule … It was especially fun to discover the items that specifically shared information about the schools at that time," he added.

The Owatonna High School Museum Committee is working with the Steele County Historical Society to dry and preserve the items. A determination will then be made as to which items will be displayed at the school and which will be moved into the historical society's collections.

Elstad said the discovery has allowed the community to look back at local history.

"We appreciate the historical significance of the time capsule and are committed to continuing to preserve our history for generations to come," he said.