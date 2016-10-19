100 firefighters battle blaze in Los Angeles area

Fire crews are battling a wildfire that broke out in Los Angeles' Aliso Canyon area near Porter Ranch.

There have been no reports of evacuations or structures damaged, but crews are taking special care to protect the natural gas fields in that area.

Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Erik Scott says the blaze was reported after 9 p.m. Tuesday.

He says more than 100 firefighters are dealing with wind gusts of nearly 40 mph as they fight the 15-acre blaze early Wednesday.

The Los Angeles Times reports that Southern California Gas Co., which operates the natural gas storage facility where a damaged well spewed methane for four months and displaced thousands of residents, confirmed that the fire was burning at the site.

There was no immediate confirmation on what caused the blaze.