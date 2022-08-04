10 NYC gang members indicted for year-long crime spree, including shootings and a murder in parts of city

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York City police nabbed 10 alleged gang members for their links to several instances of bloodshed in parts of the Big Apple dating back to Spring 2021, officials announced.

Ten people from the "Own Every Dollar" (O.E.D.) gang were indicted on Tuesday on a collective 90 criminal counts for their alleged involvement in instances of attempted murder, shootings, a robbery spree and a murder between Spring 2021 and Spring 2022 that spanned two boroughs, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office announced in a release this week.

Now they will no longer be able to terrorize New Yorkers. — New York City Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell

"As alleged, O.E.D. wreaked havoc on our streets," Bragg said in a prepared statement. "This carefully structured criminal enterprise developed elaborate schemes to carry out robberies and violence, including tracking their victims before premeditated attacks. Today we have made New Yorkers safer by taking major violence drivers off the street, but we know we have much more work to do."

The D.A.’s office press release cites the indictment in describing the gang as "a highly structured criminal enterprise" comprised of members who "meet to plan their criminal acts and recite oaths of loyalty and have written rules that can be changed by a vote of the membership."

The accused gang members are alleged to have been behind at least three non-fatal shootings and 15 robberies. Investigators found that two members of the O.E.D. were behind a Sept. 20, 2021 fatal shooting of a man who was gunned down and robbed while walking to his car outside a nightclub in Manhattan’s Inwood neighborhood, the office said.

"Some members rented luxury vehicles to use as getaway cars, while others were tasked with acquiring guns, or scouting victims on social media or in person. Certain individuals were tasked with actually committing robberies, while others fenced the stolen jewelry and watches," officials said. "O.E.D purposefully targeted different clubs and restaurants in a variety of neighborhoods. When victims resisted, O.E.D. members pistol-whipped or shot them."

Some also "committed acts of violence to improve their position or reputation within O.E.D., and to improve the reputation of O.E.D. itself," the release adds.

The indicted O.E.D. gang members used at least 14 different guns during the approximately year-long period, the office alleged. The suspects allegedly carried out the majority of their crimes in Manhattan, while a handful of robberies and a shooting took place in the Bronx, officials said.

"These individuals lived by a brutal code of street violence – where firearms were recklessly pulled out and indiscriminately fired, where innocent lives were disregarded, where families and neighborhoods were traumatized and torn apart," stated New York Police Department Commissioner Keechant L. Sewell. "Now they will no longer be able to terrorize New Yorkers."

She added: "Make no mistake: Organized groups like this do terrorize. They sew fear and disorder, and they show zero respect for the lives of the people who reside and work in the neighborhoods where they wreak havoc."