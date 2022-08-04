NYC man accused of shooting McDonald's worker over cold French fries is charged as mother speaks out: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York City police have identified and charged a 20-year-old suspect accused of shooting a McDonald’s employee following an argument over cold French fries, reports say.

Michael Morgan, 20, faces charges of attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon in relation to the shooting that unfolded Monday in the city’s Brooklyn borough, NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said in a tweet. Camellia Dunlap, an 18-year-old identified in media reports as his girlfriend, also faces two counts of criminal possession of a weapon.

"I talked to my son with the cops. My son is just saying that he gotta do what he gotta do and the [victim] came after him and whatever happened, happened," Morgan’s mother, Lisa Fulmore, told the New York Post following his arrest.

Law enforcement sources told the newspaper that Morgan allegedly shot a 23-year-old employee outside the McDonald’s restaurant after his mom got into a dispute with an employee there over an order of cold french fries.

The worker – whom authorities said was shot in the neck – remained in critical condition Tuesday at a local hospital.

Fulmore claimed to the New York Post that staff at the McDonald’s laughed at her when she asked to speak to a manager.

"I think it would have been solved if one they just gave the lady some hot french fries and let her been on her way," Debra Dunlap, whom the New York Post identified as Camellia’s 66-year-old grandmother, said to the newspaper.

"I do hope the boy survives. I really do. I don’t wish death on nobody," Dunlap added. "I’m sorry for anyone getting shot. There’s too many guns and stuff. There’s too many guns on the street."

McDonalds, in a statement to NBC 4 NY, said the "safety and well-being of our customers and employees is paramount to our organization, and violence has no place in or near our restaurants.

"We are praying for a swift recovery and the health of our crew member and will cooperate with authorities as their investigation moves forward," the statement added.

Fox News' Stephen Sorace contributed to this report.