Associated Press

1 person killed and at least 12 wounded in shooting at Oklahoma City party

At least 2 were in critical condition

Associated Press
Published
A shooting at a party held at an Oklahoma event center left one person dead and wounded 12 others, police said.

A disturbance led to multiple shots being fired inside and outside a private venue in southwest Oklahoma City around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, Capt. Valerie Littlejohn of the Oklahoma City Police Department said in an email.

Littlejohn could not immediately provide information about the victims other than that at least two were in critical condition at a hospital.

Suspects haven't yet been identified, but several people were detained after the shooting and investigators were interviewing witnesses, Littlejohn said.