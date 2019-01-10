Two people stabbed, one of them fatally, at workplace near Houston

Two people were stabbed -- one of them fatally -- on Wednesday evening in a workplace outside Houston, reports said.

Waller County sheriff's deputies were called to Orizon Industries, a steel fabrication company, near Brookshire around 8 p.m., Houston's KTRK-TV and KPRC-TV reported. Brookshire is about 37 miles west of Houston.

TWO ARRESTED IN FATAL STABBING OF CALIFORNIA HOMELESS MAN CAUGHT ON SHOCKING VIDEO

One person at the site was stabbed to death, while a second person -- believed to be an Orizon employee -- suffered stab wounds and was flown to a hospital with serious injuries, KTRK reported. It was unclear whether the first person was also an employee, but the suspect was believed to be an Orizon employee, the station reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

No arrests had been made as of late Wednesday.

It wasn't immediately clear what prompted the incident, KPRC reported.