Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Texas
Published

1 dead in Texas power plant blast near College Station

Boiler explosion occurred at roughly 8 a.m. at Oak Grove Power Plant near Franklin, TX

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 31 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 31

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

One person was killed when a boiler exploded at a southeastern Texas power plant Wednesday morning, according to a spokesperson for Dallas-based Luminant.

"A contractor was fatally injured" in the blast about 8 a.m. at the Oak Grove Power Plant, according to a statement from spokesperson Meranda Cohn for Luminant, which owns the plant.

TEXAS OFFICIALS TACKLE, CONTAIN INDUSTRIAL PLANT FIRE IN DEER PARK

"All other employees and contractors have been accounted for and there are no other known injuries at this time," Cohn said.

Texas Fox News graphic

A contractor has been reported dead following a boiler explosion at a Robertson County, Texas power plant.

Robertson County Emergency Management Director Bill Huggins says there was no fire and no danger to the public in the nearby town of Franklin, about 110 miles northwest of Houston.

1 DEAD IN COASTAL TEXAS REFINERY FIRE

The cause of the explosion remained under investigation, according to Cohn's statement, and the plant remained in operation and generating electricity.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Luminant will continue to work closely with the contractor’s employer and state and federal regulators to investigate the cause of this event.