Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US
Published

Texas officials tackle Pemex oil refinery fire as heavy black smoke blankets sky

The Deer Park International School District and Office of Emergency Management said a shelter-in-place order is not in effect

Andrea Vacchiano
By Andrea Vacchiano | Fox News
close
Video captures moments plane engine catches fire after striking bird Video

Video captures moments plane engine catches fire after striking bird

Dramatic video shows an American Airlines plane after it struck a bird, with the engine sputtering before catching fire midair. (Credit: Marni Kallestad/LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)

A fire at a Texas oil refinery continues to burn Friday afternoon in Deer Park.

The fire reported erupted just before 3 p.m. at the small crude distillation unit of a Pemex facility at the Shell Deer Park plant, according to FOX 26 Houston

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted he received "preliminary reports of some sort of explosion at an industrial plant" near Beltway 8 and Texas State Highway 225.

"The incident is being handled within the boundaries of this facility and there is no threat to the community from this incident," a Shell Deer Park environmental duty representative said in statement to FOX 26.

No injuries were reported, Reuters said.

TEXAS POLICE ID WOMAN AS BABY ABDUCTED OVER 50 YEARS AGO

Firefighters throwing water on Deer Park fire

Texas officials reported that a fire began at a facility in the Deer Park area on Friday. (FOX 26 Houston)

Aerial pictures show flames shooting from the facility's smokestacks and huge billows of black smoke.

Deer Park International School District and Office of Emergency Management officials said there was no shelter-in-place order due to wind blowing in the opposite direction of Deer Park.

ALASKA VOLCANO DORMANT FOR A CENTURY DELIVERING OMINOUS WARNING SIGNS: 'SIGNIFICANT UNREST'

Wide aerial shot of Deer Park, Texas fire

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says that there was a report of an explosion at an industrial plant near Beltway 8 and Texas State Highway 225. (FOX 26 Houston)

The National Weather Service reported that the fire was visible on its radar.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office, and Pemex for more information. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Deer Park-area facility burning

Aerial pictures show flames coming out of the facility's smokestacks and huge billows of black smoke. (FOX 26 Houston)

This is a developing story, check back for updates.