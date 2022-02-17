1 dead, 2 injured in Philadelphia area college dorm stabbing

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A student at a Philadelphia area college is dead, and two others were injured after a stabbing inside a dormitory.



Officers responded to the Lincoln University campus in Lower Oxford Township for a report of a stabbing around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to FOX 29 Philadelphia. Three students were found stabbed inside a dorm, and taken to local hospitals.

One of the students, who has not been identified, died from their injuries, the Chester County District Attorney’s Office confirmed.

"We are deeply saddened by the incident that occurred on campus last night. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. We take the safety of our students seriously and are working with local authorities as there is an ongoing investigation. We have no further comment at this time," a statement released by Lincoln University Thursday morning read.



