Philadelphia
Published

1 dead, 2 injured in Philadelphia area college dorm stabbing

Victim not identified, investigation ongoing

Pilar Arias
By Pilar Arias | Fox News
A student at a Philadelphia area college is dead, and two others were injured after a stabbing inside a dormitory.

Officers responded to the Lincoln University campus in Lower Oxford Township for a report of a stabbing around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to FOX 29 Philadelphia. Three students were found stabbed inside a dorm, and taken to local hospitals. 

A Lincoln University student has died and two others were injured after a stabbing inside a dorm Wednesday. 

A Lincoln University student has died and two others were injured after a stabbing inside a dorm Wednesday.

One of the students, who has not been identified, died from their injuries, the Chester County District Attorney’s Office confirmed. 

"We are deeply saddened by the incident that occurred on campus last night. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. We take the safety of our students seriously and are working with local authorities as there is an ongoing investigation. We have no further comment at this time," a statement released by Lincoln University Thursday morning read. 

Picture of the scene where a Lincoln University student has died and two others were injured after a stabbing inside of a dorm Wednesday. 

Picture of the scene where a Lincoln University student has died and two others were injured after a stabbing inside of a dorm Wednesday.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Chester County Detectives. 

Pilar Arias is a multimedia journalist with more than 10 years of experience in broadcast, digital and print production. She covers a wide variety of topics. @PilarFOXNews.

