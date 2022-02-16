Philadelphia man shoots another man during argument over woman, report says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Philadelphia man was shot early Wednesday in what was believed to be an argument that stemmed from a love triangle, according to a local report.

Officers responded to a report of a man shooting another man in the groin around 12:20 A.M. on the 6700 block of Greenway Avenue, Philadelphia police told Fox News Digital via email.

An argument over a woman is believed to have led to the shooting, WPVI-TV reported.

The 19-year-old victim was rushed to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was last listed in stable condition, police said.

No arrests were immediately made and no weapon was recovered from the scene.

As of Sunday, police statistics show that 442 shooting incidents have occurred in the city so far this year, compared to the 455 reported during the same period in 2021.