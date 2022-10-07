1 dead, 2 critically injured in Virginia plane crash

One person died and two people suffered life-threatening injuries following a plane crash Thursday afternoon at Virginia's Newport News-Williamsburg International Airport, authorities said.

Three people were on board the small Cessna, Virginia State Police said in a statement. The two people who were injured were rushed to a local hospital.

The private aircraft crashed into a wooded area during takeoff, The Virginian-Pilot reported.

Michael Giardino, executive director of the airport, told the newspaper that the plane is based out of the airport. But he said he didn’t know where it was headed or who was on board.

The plane that crashed is a single-engine Cessna 172 Skyhawk that has four seats.

An investigation is underway. The National Transportation and Safety Board also has been notified.