Your holiday travel plans could be ruined if you wear one particular item to the airport

As millions of Americans take to the skies to make it home for the holidays, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is offering a friendly reminder about what not to wear through airport security lines.

One festive clothing choice in particular, the agency says, could slow things down at checkpoints: sparkly attire.

"TSA PSA: The body scanners don’t love sparkles," reads a post on the organization's Facebook page.

"We don’t want to dull your holiday shine, but we don’t recommend wearing your sparkly holiday sweater to the airport."

While glittery sweaters and sequined outfits may be perfect for holiday parties, the TSA suggests saving those items for after the flight — as the shimmer can trigger extra screening or additional checks.

With airports expected to be especially busy, the message is meant to help travelers move through security more smoothly and avoid unnecessary delays.

The warning comes as holiday travel reaches peak levels, with a record 8.03 million travelers expected to fly across America this holiday season, according to AAA.

Under frequently asked questions on the TSA website, a page is entitled: "What can I do to prevent an alarm?"

Passengers can reduce setting off an alarm, the TSA says, by removing all items from pockets to avoid a pat-down screening.

"You should avoid wearing clothes, shoes and jewelry with high metal content," the website adds.

Passengers who are flagged for pat-downs may wind up with agents inspecting their heads, necks, arms, torsos, legs and feet.

The extra checks may also apply to head coverings, as well as sensitive areas such as breasts, groin and buttocks.

"You may be required to adjust clothing during the pat-down," reads the TSA website.

"The officer will advise you of the procedure to help you anticipate any actions before you feel them."