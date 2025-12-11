Major measles outbreak leads to hundreds quarantined in US county, officials say

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

South Carolina is facing a major measles outbreak, resulting in the quarantine of hundreds of residents.

The South Carolina Department of Health (DPH) reported in a media briefing on Wednesday that the current number of measles cases has reached 111 as part of the current Spartanburg County outbreak.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE HEALTH STORIES

DPH first reported a measles outbreak in the Upstate region on Oct. 2.

The health department confirmed that 254 people are currently in quarantine and 16 are in isolation to prevent further spread.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR HEALTH NEWSLETTER

"This significant jump in cases is unfortunate," a DPH spokesperson commented on the outbreak.

Public exposure was identified at Inman Intermediate School, with 43 of their students in quarantine.

Eight other intermediate and middle schools in the area are also reportedly undergoing quarantine. The DPH said multiple students have had to quarantine twice due to repeat exposure.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"Vaccination continues to be the best way to prevent the disruption that measles is causing to people’s education, to employment and other factors in people’s lives and our communities," the spokesperson said.

Out of the 111 confirmed cases, 105 were unvaccinated. Receiving a vaccination within 72 hours has been shown to prevent measles infection, the DPH spokesperson noted.

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

Some cases are related to travel exposure, while others are from an unknown source, suggesting that measles is circulating in the community, the DPH noted.