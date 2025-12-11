Expand / Collapse search
Measles

Major measles outbreak leads to hundreds quarantined in US county, officials say

Multiple South Carolina schools undergo quarantine as health department tracks community spread

Angelica Stabile By Angelica Stabile Fox News
CDC warns measles cases surging nationwide Video

CDC warns measles cases surging nationwide

Fox News senior medical analyst Dr. Marc Siegel weighs in on childhood obesity concerns and the surge in measles cases across the U.S. on 'America's Newsroom.'

South Carolina is facing a major measles outbreak, resulting in the quarantine of hundreds of residents.

The South Carolina Department of Health (DPH) reported in a media briefing on Wednesday that the current number of measles cases has reached 111 as part of the current Spartanburg County outbreak.

DPH first reported a measles outbreak in the Upstate region on Oct. 2.

Child with measles rash

The health department confirmed that 254 people are currently in quarantine in the upstate region. (Getty Images)

The health department confirmed that 254 people are currently in quarantine and 16 are in isolation to prevent further spread.

"This significant jump in cases is unfortunate," a DPH spokesperson commented on the outbreak.

Public exposure was identified at Inman Intermediate School, with 43 of their students in quarantine.

Measles outbreak across America

Signs point the way to measles testing in the parking lot of the Seminole Hospital District across from Wigwam Stadium on Feb. 27, 2025 in Seminole, Texas. "This significant jump in cases is unfortunate," a DPH spokesperson commented on the current outbreak. (Jan Sonnenmair/Getty Images)

Eight other intermediate and middle schools in the area are also reportedly undergoing quarantine. The DPH said multiple students have had to quarantine twice due to repeat exposure.

"Vaccination continues to be the best way to prevent the disruption that measles is causing to people’s education, to employment and other factors in people’s lives and our communities," the spokesperson said.

Doctor preparing MMR vaccine

"Vaccination continues to be the best way to prevent the disruption that measles is causing," a DPH spokesperson said. (iStock)

Out of the 111 confirmed cases, 105 were unvaccinated. Receiving a vaccination within 72 hours has been shown to prevent measles infection, the DPH spokesperson noted. 

Some cases are related to travel exposure, while others are from an unknown source, suggesting that measles is circulating in the community, the DPH noted.

