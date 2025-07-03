Expand / Collapse search
Travel

Workers discover 18th-century vessel while installing pipeline in medieval 'Game of Thrones' city

Wooden boat found 30 inches beneath ocean floor in Dubrovnik's famous Old Town harbor

Andrea Margolis By Andrea Margolis Fox News
Published
18th-century boat found under Dubrovnik harbor during pipeline work Video

18th-century boat found under Dubrovnik harbor during pipeline work

Workers in Dubrovnik, Croatia, found an 18th-century wooden boat while installing a water pipeline this year. (Source: NOVA TV via The Associated Press)

Workers installing a water pipeline in Croatia made an unexpected discovery, unearthing the remains of an 18th-century wooden boat.

The discovery was made this spring in the southern Croatian city of Dubrovnik, a medieval locale famous for being a filming site for the HBO series "Game of Thrones."

The wreck was found in Dubrovnik’s Old Town harbor.

Ivan Bukelic told Bulgarian television network NOVA TV that he uncovered the wooden structure back in April.

The undersea builder was working on a water pipeline at the time.

Diver near shipwreck site

Workers recently uncovered an 18th-century wooden boat buried beneath Dubrovnik’s Old Town harbor during pipeline installation. (NOVA TV via The Associated Press)

The boat was embedded in the seabed, approximately 30 inches beneath the ocean floor.

"I can now say I discovered a boat [in] the Old Town Dubrovnik," Bukelic was quoted as saying.

Marine archaeologist Irena Radić Rossi confirmed that the boat was over 225 years old.

Split image of diver, Dubrovnik coast

Marine archaeologists are examining the remnants of a sunken 18th-century boat off the coast of Dubrovnik, Croatia. (NOVA TV via The Associated Press)

"We still cannot speak of the type of vessel or its dimensions, but we can say for certain, based on the results of radiocarbon analysis, that it was from the late 18th century," she said. 

Rossi added that the remains are being protected for further examination.

"We must protect it for the future," the expert stressed.

Remains of ship

Experts are working to protect the fragile remains of the late 18th-century vessel for future study. (NOVA TV via The Associated Press)

Shipwreck discoveries, while exciting, are not entirely unheard of in Europe — where dozens have been found or identified so far this year.

This spring, excavators uncovered a centuries-old shipwreck in an unlikely place in Spain: a former fish market.

Remains of ship on seabed

The wooden boat lay undisturbed beneath the harbor floor for over two centuries before its surprise discovery. (NOVA TV via The Associated Press)

Weeks later, an archaeologist announced that he had discovered the likely remains of the Recovery, an 18th-century treasure ship that was lost off the coast of Wexford, Ireland, around 240 years ago.

The Associated Press contributed reporting.

Andrea Margolis is a lifestyle writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Readers can follow her on X at @andreamargs or send story tips to andrea.margolis@fox.com.