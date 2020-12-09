Woman sues Spirit Airlines over odor that caused emergency landing in 2018

A woman is suing Spirit Airlines over a “noxious, burning odor” that caused a plane she was on to make an emergency landing two and a half years ago.

On Tuesday, Mary Vincent Randall filed a lawsuit against Spirit Airlines in Manhattan Supreme Court over the smell, saying it caused her “serious and permanent injuries.”

Randall was one of 220 people on board Spirit Airlines flight NK779 from LaGuardia Airport to Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on July 27, 2018.

DELTA AIR LINES PUTS 700 PASSENGERS ON NO-FLY LIST OVER COVID-19 MASK RULE

The flight was diverted to Myrtle Beach International Airport in South Carolina after people on board began to notice the smell “in a section of the aircraft,” a Spirit Airlines spokesperson told Fox News at the time.

Randall’s lawsuit described the bad smell as a “fetid, noxious, burning odor” that “wafted through the cabin.”

WOMAN GETS REVENGE ON FELLOW AIRLINE PASSENGER FOR COVERING HER TV IN VIRAL VIDEO SEEN BY MORE THAN 100M

Several people were treated for headaches, nausea and difficulty breathing, although there was no hazardous material found on the plane.

Randall experienced “extreme pain and suffering” from the fumes and was among the passengers who had to be hospitalized, the lawsuit states. Several passengers on each of those flights became sick from the odor and some had to be hospitalized, according to previous reports.

HAWAIIAN AIRLINES FLIGHT MAKES EMERGENCY LANDING OVER ENGINE MALFUNCTION

The complaint accuses Spirit Airlines of being “negligent, careless and reckless” for failing to prevent the dangerous smell from harming its passengers and for failing to help Randall after the incident.

Spirit Airlines did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Since the diverted flight in 2018, Randall claims she has received more medical care and treatment “for which expenses have been and will continue to be incurred,” the lawsuit says.

According to the lawsuit, the airline “has neglected and refused to adjust or pay [Randall’s] claim.”

Randall is seeking unspecified damages based on her “pain and suffering” as well as “lost wages and economic damages,” the lawsuit says.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

July 2018 wasn’t the only time a Spirit Airlines flight had to be grounded over a bad smell.

A flight in April 2019 and two flights in May 2019 all had to make emergency landings over strange smells onboard.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS