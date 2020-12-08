Expand / Collapse search
Airlines
Published

Hawaiian Airlines flight makes emergency landing over engine malfunction

Flight from Honolulu to Kahului turned around 20 minutes after taking off

By Ann W. Schmidt | Fox News
A Hawaiian Airlines flight had to make an emergency landing on Monday morning, the airline confirmed to Fox News. 

The flight departed from Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu, Hawaii, at 9:44 a.m. on Monday headed to Kahului Airport on the island of Maui. 

About 20 minutes into the flight, the engines malfunctioned, Hawaiian said in a statement emailed to Fox News.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the crew elected to return the aircraft to Honolulu,” the airline said. 

A Hawaiian Airlines flight had to make an emergency landing on Monday because of an engine malfunction. (iStock)

The plane landed “without incident at 10:26 a.m.,” according to the airline. 

The passengers aboard the flight were able to transfer to another airplane that took off for Kahului at 11:18 a.m.

According to FlightAware, the second flight landed at Kahlului at 11:52 a.m.

“We apologize to our guests for the inconvenience,” Hawaiian Airlines said in the statement. 

Ann Schmidt is a Lifestyle reporter for Fox News.