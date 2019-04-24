Spirit Airlines flight grounded over 'unknown odor,' 7 passengers taken to hospital: report

Several passengers onboard a Spirit Airlines flight were reportedly taken to the hospital after the plane was forced to land due to an “unknown odor,” officials confirmed to local outlets.

The flight departed from Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport in Maryland around 7 a.m. for Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Soon after takeoff, the flight declared an alert for “major difficulties” and was forced to return to the Maryland airport, Patch.com reported.

SPIRIT AIRLINES FLIGHT DIVERTED DUE TO HAZMAT SITUATION

The flight landed at the airport without incident.

According to the publication, seven people were taken to local hospitals after the flight landed. Their conditions have not been released.

The BWI Marshall Airport Fire and Rescue Department and Anne Arundel County emergency crews responded to the plane after receiving a call for assistance around 7:20 a.m.

Spirit did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment, but a spokesperson for the airline said in a statement to The Baltimore Sun that Spirit was not aware of any passengers who were transported to medical facilities.

The spokesperson reportedly declined comment on whether any of the seven crew members required medical evaluations.

The aircraft is currently out of service and the incident is being investigated.

Airport Fire & Rescue did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.