Woman gets revenge on fellow airline passenger for covering her TV in viral video seen by more than 100M

A woman was filmed getting revenge on one of her fellow passengers for blocking her passenger seat television on a flight last month.

The video, posted to TikTok on Thanksgiving by user Janelle Elise Flom, shows a woman’s long blonde hair covering the screen on the back of her seat.

When the video starts, the passenger directly behind her smashes a chewed piece of gum into the woman’s hair.

Soon after, the flight attendant can be seen walking by, but she only looks at the scene and continues down the aisle without stopping.

After that, the disgruntled passenger takes a pair of nail clippers and begins cutting off pieces of the woman’s hair before she takes a lollipop and sticks that into the woman’s hair, too.

Then, the passenger takes a wad of the hair -- including the lollipop and gum -- and dips it into her coffee mug.

After that, the passenger throws the woman’s hair over the seat, but the woman flips it back, covering the television again. They flip the hair back and forth several times before the video ends.

Since it was posted two weeks ago, the video -- which was captioned “Whose side are you on?!” -- has been viewed more than 106.2 million times.

Many viewers said they sided with the vengeful passenger, noting how the woman with her hair over the television kept flipping it back.

“I fully support their actions,” one person said.

“They totally deserved that,” someone else said.

“At first I didn’t agree but then she kept flipping it back and ugh,” another user wrote.

Someone else said: “I’d do the same thing.”

Another person noted that the flight attendant made the best choice, saying: “[The] flight attendant was smart to mind their own business.”

However, other viewers noted that the video was so absurd that it's unlikely to be real.

“That HAS to be a wig and this is staged,” one commenter wrote.

Another person added: “Come on that’s a wig!!! Totally staged!!! You think after she flipped it she didn’t feel all that stuff in her hair!”

Several other viewers also said the woman would have noticed the gum and lollipop in her hair.

