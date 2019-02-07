TSA found record number of guns at airports in 2018, according to report

It isn’t uncommon for travelers to try to sneak prohibited items through airport security, from marijuana to snakes and even kittens. In addition to the bizarre and unusual items, people are often caught trying to bring their weapons on board, as well.

Last year, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) discovered a record number of firearms in carry-on bags at 279 airport checkpoints around the country.

In their Year in Review report, the federal agency announced the staggering 4,239 firearms marks a 7 percent increase from 2017.

The amount averages to be 11.6 firearms per day, with the most discovered during the month of August, when TSA found 32 at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

TSA also noted that a record number of travelers passed through airports in 2018, with 813.8 million people going through security screening.

The laws regarding firearm possession vary by state, but TSA can impose civil penalties of up to $13,333 per violation for anyone caught trying to bring their weapon or other prohibited items on board.