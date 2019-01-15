Expand / Collapse search
Passenger caught smuggling live snake in pants onto flight

By Alexandra Deabler | Fox News
The passenger was caught with the 15 inch snake in his pants.

The passenger was caught with the 15 inch snake in his pants. (Credit Main Customs Office Shonefeld)

A passenger was trying to bring a little something extra on board.

A 43-year-old man was caught on Christmas Eve with a boa concealed in his pants as he was boarding a flight to Israel from Berlin at Berlin-Schönefeld Airport, German customs officers said in a press release.

The trouser snake smuggler was reportedly caught because security noticed a large bulge in his pants and searched him.

The serpent was allegedly contained in a bag that was tied with a cord.

The serpent was allegedly contained in a bag that was tied with a cord. (Main Customs Office Shonefeld)

When searched, airport security found a 15.75 inch boa, which had been wrapped in a cloth bag and tied with a cord before being shoved down the man’s pants.

Boas are protected and regulated under the Washington Convention on the Protection of Cities and import and export of the reptiles must be declared.

According to the press release, the passenger was not able to provide documentation for the snake and thus was confiscated.

The reptile was brought to a rescue center in Brandenburg, Germany, after being removed from the man at the airport.

The man will face a fine for attempting to smuggle the animal on board.

The bizarre incident, which became known this week but took place last year, can join the list of 2018’s strangest airline events.

