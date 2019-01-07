Kittens in man's pants bulge found by Singaporean authorities at border checkpoint

A man was caught trying to smuggle kittens into Singapore from Malaysia last week, officials said -- but the alleged crime wasn't as odd as the place the suspect chose to stash the felines.

Immigration and Checkpoints Authorities officers stopped the man at a vehicle checkpoint in Tuas on Wednesday after they heard “meowing” sounds coming from the man’s pants bulge, authorities said.

Upon further investigation, authorities discovered the four kittens in the man’s pants. It was not clear if the cats had been declawed.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Smuggled animals are of unknown health status and may introduce exotic diseases, such as rabies, to Singapore,” immigration officials wrote in a Facebook post. “Under the Animals and Birds Act, the importation of any animals or live birds into Singapore without a license is illegal and carries a maximum penalty of a $10,000 fine, imprisonment for up to a year, or both.”

The man’s name wasn’t released. He was only identified as a 45-year-old from Singapore.

The kittens were put into the care of the Agri-Food & Veterinary Authority of Singapore.