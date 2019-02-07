Airline passenger sits next to Timothee Chalamet, proceeds to detail experience with 'super nice' actor on Twitter

When a Texas woman recently took her seat on her flight, she thought the young man sitting next to her looked familiar. In fact, she could've sworn she'd seen him appear on the big screen before.

For about 30 minutes into the roughly 3-hour flight, 25-year-old Alankrutha Giridhar stayed silent. But eventually, she couldn't help but nudge her neighbor.

"I think I got the confidence because I thought, 'maybe it's his doppelganger," Giridhar told her hometown paper, The Houston Chronicle, adding that "alarm bells went off immediately."

She asked the stranger if he was, in fact, Timothee Chalamet.

The man joked that he "gets that a lot" and he wasn't Chalamet, but Giridhar still had a feeling it was the Oscar-nominated actor. Finally, after some friendly banter, the man revealed he was indeed Chalamet. However, the "Beautiful Boy" star made Giridhar promise she wouldn't share the news on social media until their flight was over.

"He asked me so many questions about myself and my life. I was shocked he wanted to know about me." — Alankrutha Giridhar

Giridhar, of course, agreed and continued to enjoy her amazing conversation with the celebrity.

"He asked me so many questions about myself and my life. I was shocked he wanted to know about me," she described to the Chronicle."He was super nice and genuine. He made me feel so comfortable."

When their plane landed, Giridhar said Chalamet wished her success on her career and joked that she was the "only one in his entire journey" to recognize him. To thank her for their friendly encounter, Chalamet offered to take a selfie with the Houston resident.

"I oblige graciously w/o any frills," Giridhar later jested on social media, sharing a photo of Chalamet flashing a peace sign. As of Thursday afternoon, the picture has garnered more than 25,000 likes on Twitter.

As soon as she stepped off the plane, Giridhar shared her incredible interaction with the "Call Me by Your Name" lead.

"All his questions were super sincere and genuine and he KEPT high fiving/ friendly nudging and while my heart was exploding, I also spoke to him like I would to a friend only bc he made me feel so comfortable!" she described in a tweet.

She then shared a series of questions she asked Chalamet over the course of their flight.

Here are some other highlights from Giridhar.

"MORAL OF THE STORY- if you work hard enough and never leave your house, you might stumble upon @RealChalamet on a flight and proceed to ask him who the most famous celeb on his phone is. *THE END*," Giridhar concluded.