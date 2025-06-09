Norway joins the tourist tax club as destinations in Europe fight back against visitors

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As European cities grapple with overtourism, many have implemented tax hikes on tourists in an effort to curb the throngs of visitors.

Norway is the latest European country to introduce a tourist tax, allowing certain cities to introduce a 3% tax on overnight stays in "areas particularly affected by tourism," Euronews reported.

Officials passed the levy this past Thursday and will be allowed to adjust the tax percentage based on season.

HAWAII ENACTS 'GREEN FEE' ON TOURISTS TO RAISE $100 MILLION ANNUALLY FOR CLIMATE, ECOLOGY PROTECTION

Similar to what's occurred in other vacation destinations, the funds will help tourist infrastructure such as public bathroom facilities and parking areas.

Top summer attractions for tourists are places for hiking, places to experience nature such as fjords and mountains, water activities, and beach visits, according to Visit Norway’s official site.

Many tourists are drawn to Norway to witness the Northern Lights.

Cecilie Myrseth, the minister of trade and industry in Norway, noted the "historic agreement" in a Facebook post.

"The scheme is voluntary and it applies to areas that have a particularly large [presence] of tourists. The tourism industry is also the future of Norway," Myrseth wrote.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

It's "an industry that creates housing, happiness, good experiences, value creation and important jobs all over the country," she added.

"If the industry wants to grow, we depend on trust locally. We ensure that with this agreement."

Other international vacation destinations have implemented taxes in an effort to curb tourism, Fox News Digital has previously reported.

The Canary Islands, a group of Spanish islands off the coast of Africa, are seeking to implement a tax that would fund infrastructure projects to handle the numerous tourists that visit.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit foxnews.com/lifestyle

Greek officials, for example, are planning to impose a $22 tax on visitors cruising to Santorini or Mykonos.

Venice, Italy introduced a pilot program in 2024 to charge day-trippers a $5.17 (5 euros) entry fee and are now looking to double the tax.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

And the Maldives in South Asia, known for its clear waters and luxury resorts, has raised a flight tax aimed at tourists leaving the islands.